Lake Street Financial LLC Has $337,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 506,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $105.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $107.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

