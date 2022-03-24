Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

TSE CFX opened at C$5.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$354.87 million and a PE ratio of -7.99. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.31.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

