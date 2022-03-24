Piper Sandler Weighs in on TELA Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for TELA Bio in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TELA opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $16.53.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in TELA Bio by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TELA Bio by 13.8% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,156.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 619,324 shares of company stock worth $7,420,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

