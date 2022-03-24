Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

