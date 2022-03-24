Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.72.

TSE:IVN opened at C$11.74 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.27 and a 12 month high of C$13.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.29. The firm has a market cap of C$14.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.41. The company has a quick ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 21.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

