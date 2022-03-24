Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($6.00) Per Share (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.00) for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

