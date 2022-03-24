Insider Selling: Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total value of C$57,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,573,596.10.

TSE:ENB opened at C$56.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.86. The company has a market cap of C$114.69 billion and a PE ratio of 19.73. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of C$45.56 and a 12 month high of C$57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.08.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

