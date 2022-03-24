Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.49 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 994,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

COP stock opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

