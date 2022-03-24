Huntington National Bank Raises Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after buying an additional 35,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,820,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $135.69 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

