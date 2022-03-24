Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,579,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,942,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,999,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 30.1% during the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $92.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.67.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

