AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,081 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 16,943.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,104 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Sirius XM by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $13,340,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $12,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

