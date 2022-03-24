AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 151,276 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 151,276 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 177,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,742,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

