Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,081 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 81.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

About Sirius XM (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.