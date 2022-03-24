Private Capital Group LLC Sells 96 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $567.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 498.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $555.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

