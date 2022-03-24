Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $15.46 Million Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.26% of Alight worth $15,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,160,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,279,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,633,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,829,000. Finally, Thomas H Lee Partners LP bought a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,550,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALIT opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

