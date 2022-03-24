Richard D. Schepp Purchases 15,000 Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Schepp bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Envela stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.21. Envela Co. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Envela had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 45.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envela Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envela from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Envela by 614.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envela by 4.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Envela by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Envela during the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Envela by 1,836.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

