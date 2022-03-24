Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings per share of ($1.91) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($4.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

TNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 426,312 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNP stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $163.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.09.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

