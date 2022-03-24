Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). Cassava Sciences reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $39.82 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.55.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

