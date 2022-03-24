Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,899 ($25.00) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STB. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,820 ($23.96) price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Secure Trust Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($23.01).

Shares of STB opened at GBX 1,320 ($17.38) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,291.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,270.31. The stock has a market cap of £246.18 million and a PE ratio of 6.60. Secure Trust Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 1,005 ($13.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,420 ($18.69).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

