Neil Desai Sells 3,550 Shares of Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Stock

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. Aadi Bioscience Inc has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $368.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience Inc will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth $98,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AADI. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

