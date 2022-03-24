Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 935 ($12.31) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.11% from the stock’s previous close.

TATE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($12.24) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of TATE stock opened at GBX 713.14 ($9.39) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 724.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 692.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The firm has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.14. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of GBX 624.40 ($8.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 821.20 ($10.81).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

