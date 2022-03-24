Insider Selling: SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM) Insider Sells A$81,333.80 in Stock

SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM – Get Rating) insider Neil Verdal-Austin sold 49,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.65 ($1.22), for a total transaction of A$81,333.80 ($60,247.26).

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15.

SomnoMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

SomnoMed Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells devices for the oral treatment of sleep related disorders in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific Region. Its products include SomnoDent, an oral appliance for obstructive sleep apnea; and SomnoBrux, a mouthguard for the treatment of teeth grinding damage, as well as SomTabs for cleaning its devices.

