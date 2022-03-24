Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after acquiring an additional 852,348 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 531.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after acquiring an additional 502,545 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after acquiring an additional 362,850 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $44.74 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

