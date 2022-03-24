Private Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 413 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 33.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 83,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.39.

CYBR stock opened at $170.00 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

