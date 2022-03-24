Private Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 413 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,228,000 after purchasing an additional 196,044 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 94,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 688,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $170.00 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.02 and its 200-day moving average is $163.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.39.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

