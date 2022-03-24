Private Capital Group LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Ensign Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $837,680. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $85.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average is $79.04. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.43%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

