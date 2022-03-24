Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,757,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,329,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,725,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,735,000.

GDX stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

