Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Crown by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its position in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 520,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

CCK opened at $126.48 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.78.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

