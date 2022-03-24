Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 56.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $141.28 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.62 and a 200 day moving average of $177.74.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.80.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

