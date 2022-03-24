Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Buys $215,086.69 in Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) Director Monde Nkosi acquired 43,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $215,086.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Monde Nkosi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Monde Nkosi purchased 11,930 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,411.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Monde Nkosi purchased 12,266 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $60,716.70.

On Monday, December 27th, Monde Nkosi purchased 200 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050.00.

Shares of UEPS opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $311.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.19. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:UEPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UEPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEPS. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.