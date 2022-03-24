GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GAN. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

GAN stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. GAN has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $202.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in GAN by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GAN by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 284,252 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in GAN by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

