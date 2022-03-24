Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 983,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $134.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -136.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.58. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

