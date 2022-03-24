Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,966 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 800,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after buying an additional 369,671 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

INFY stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

