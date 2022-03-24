ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 161,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,324,530 shares.The stock last traded at $4.29 and had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $974.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,701,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after buying an additional 358,629 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $935,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.