Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.37. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 11,247 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.