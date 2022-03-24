Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $27.13

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.13, but opened at $28.45. Noah shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 414 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noah has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,532,000 after buying an additional 393,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,254,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its stake in Noah by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,674 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Noah by 186.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 132,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Noah by 24.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 122,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

