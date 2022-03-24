M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Gap Down to $43.62

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.62, but opened at $42.68. M.D.C. shares last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 737 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

