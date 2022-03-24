Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) vs. Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Head to Head Survey

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Compass Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Nihon Kohden pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nihon Kohden pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Compass Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Compass Group and Nihon Kohden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Group 1 4 8 0 2.54 Nihon Kohden 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Compass Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nihon Kohden shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Group and Nihon Kohden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Group N/A N/A N/A Nihon Kohden 10.41% 17.24% 12.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass Group and Nihon Kohden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Group $24.69 billion 1.63 $488.48 million N/A N/A Nihon Kohden $1.88 billion 1.23 $171.48 million $1.19 10.94

Compass Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon Kohden.

Summary

Compass Group beats Nihon Kohden on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Group (Get Rating)

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

About Nihon Kohden (Get Rating)

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

