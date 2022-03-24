Baozun (BZUN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2022 – Baozun was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

3/14/2022 – Baozun was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Baozun was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.30 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Baozun had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $14.50 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Baozun stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Baozun by 71.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

