Baozun (BZUN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/22/2022 – Baozun was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “
- 3/14/2022 – Baozun was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Baozun was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.30 price target on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Baozun had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $14.50 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Baozun stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
