SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.74% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $153.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.71. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.99 and a fifty-two week high of $160.23.

