iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $74.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

