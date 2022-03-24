Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,911,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCS opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45.

