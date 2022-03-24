Zacks: Analysts Expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.31). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Time Group.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,611,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,453,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $417,000.
NYSE:LTH opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.96. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $23.37.
About Life Time Group (Get Rating)
Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.
