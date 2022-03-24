Zacks: Analysts Expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.31). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Time Group.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on LTH. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,611,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,453,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $417,000.

NYSE:LTH opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.96. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

