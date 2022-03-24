Brokerages Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $63,655,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

BFAM opened at $133.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.