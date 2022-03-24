$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Interface also posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Interface by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $786.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.88. Interface has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Interface’s payout ratio is 4.26%.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

