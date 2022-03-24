CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) to announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.22. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Citigroup started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,119,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,976,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,766,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne stock opened at $90.33 on Monday. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 430.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

