Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 292 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,109 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $374.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

