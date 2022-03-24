XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading 4.1% Higher

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.54 and last traded at $28.44. 29,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,763,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CLSA started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 6.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,853,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of XPeng by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,129 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,549,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of XPeng by 1,270.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,504 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

