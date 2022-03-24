Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $133.00 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.17 and a 200 day moving average of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.