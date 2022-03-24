Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $608.97

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $608.97 and last traded at $605.53, with a volume of 36514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $577.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $528.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.38.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

